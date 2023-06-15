On Thursday, Joey Meneses (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Washington Nationals face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Read More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses has an OPS of .727, fueled by an OBP of .341 and a team-best slugging percentage of .386 this season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 14th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 123rd in slugging.

Meneses has reached base via a hit in 45 games this year (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

He has homered in two of 63 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Meneses has picked up an RBI in 34.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

In 39.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.8%).

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 30 .301 AVG .294 .336 OBP .346 .368 SLG .405 8 XBH 10 0 HR 2 14 RBI 18 30/7 K/BB 21/10 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings