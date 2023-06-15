Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Astros - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Joey Meneses (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Washington Nationals face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses has an OPS of .727, fueled by an OBP of .341 and a team-best slugging percentage of .386 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 14th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 123rd in slugging.
- Meneses has reached base via a hit in 45 games this year (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- He has homered in two of 63 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Meneses has picked up an RBI in 34.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- In 39.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.8%).
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|30
|.301
|AVG
|.294
|.336
|OBP
|.346
|.368
|SLG
|.405
|8
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|18
|30/7
|K/BB
|21/10
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.27 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (69 total, one per game).
- Javier makes the start for the Astros, his 14th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.13 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.13 ERA ranks 18th, 1.058 WHIP ranks 12th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 31st among qualifying pitchers this season.
