The Washington Nationals and Luis Garcia, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Cristian Javier TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 14 walks while batting .275.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 48th in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage, and 121st in slugging.

In 36 of 59 games this year (61.0%) Garcia has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (33.9%).

He has homered in five games this year (8.5%), homering in 2% of his chances at the plate.

Garcia has had an RBI in 22 games this season (37.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 35.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.2%.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 29 .257 AVG .293 .289 OBP .333 .372 SLG .405 6 XBH 9 3 HR 2 12 RBI 17 12/6 K/BB 19/8 3 SB 0

