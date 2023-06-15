Thursday's game that pits the Houston Astros (39-29) versus the Washington Nationals (26-40) at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:10 PM on June 15.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (7-1) to the mound, while MacKenzie Gore (3-5) will answer the bell for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Nationals vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-7.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Nationals have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 60 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (38.3%) in those games.

Washington has a mark of 10-14 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +160 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 38.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (277 total), Washington is the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB.

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.67 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule