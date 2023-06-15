Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will play Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals on Thursday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 51 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Fueled by 169 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 24th in MLB with a .386 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.

Washington ranks 24th in the majors with 277 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only seven times per game on average.

Washington strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.67 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Nationals have a combined 1.470 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will hand the ball to MacKenzie Gore (3-5) for his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up five earned runs in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

He has six quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Gore will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has made 13 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 6/9/2023 Braves L 3-2 Away Josiah Gray AJ Smith-Shawver 6/10/2023 Braves L 6-4 Away MacKenzie Gore Jared Shuster 6/11/2023 Braves W 6-2 Away Trevor Williams Bryce Elder 6/13/2023 Astros L 6-1 Away Patrick Corbin Hunter Brown 6/14/2023 Astros L 5-4 Away Josiah Gray Framber Valdez 6/15/2023 Astros - Away MacKenzie Gore Cristian Javier 6/16/2023 Marlins - Home Trevor Williams Sandy Alcantara 6/17/2023 Marlins - Home Jake Irvin Braxton Garrett 6/18/2023 Marlins - Home Patrick Corbin Jesús Luzardo 6/19/2023 Cardinals - Home Josiah Gray Jack Flaherty 6/20/2023 Cardinals - Home MacKenzie Gore Jordan Montgomery

