The Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California is the site of the 2023 U.S. Open from June 15-18 ($15M purse), with Rory McIlroy the favorite (+300) and Matthew Fitzpatrick the most recent winner.

Want to place a bet on the U.S. Open? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

U.S. Open First Round Information

Start Time: 9:45 AM ET

9:45 AM ET Venue: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par/Distance: Par 70/7,423 yards

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

U.S. Open Best Odds to Win

Rory McIlroy

Tee Time: 4:54 PM ET

4:54 PM ET Odds to Win: +300

McIlroy Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round RBC Canadian Open 9th -12 5 71-67-66-72 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 7th -3 4 72-68-70-75 PGA Championship 7th -2 7 71-69-69-69

Click here to bet on McIlroy at the U.S. Open with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Scottie Scheffler

Tee Time: 11:13 AM ET

11:13 AM ET Odds to Win: +700

Scheffler Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 3rd -6 1 74-73-68-67 Charles Schwab Challenge 3rd -7 1 67-67-72-67 PGA Championship 2nd -7 2 67-68-73-65

Click here to bet on Scheffler with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Jon Rahm

Tee Time: 11:24 AM ET

11:24 AM ET Odds to Win: +1000

Rahm Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 16th E 7 70-70-74-74 PGA Championship 50th +7 16 76-68-72-71 Mexico Open at Vidanta 2nd -21 3 67-68-61-67

Want to place a bet on Rahm in the U.S. Open? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Brooks Koepka

Tee Time: 4:54 PM ET

4:54 PM ET Odds to Win: +1100

Koepka Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round PGA Championship 1st -9 0 72-66-66-67 Masters Tournament 2nd -8 4 65-67-73-75 The Open Championship MC +4 - 73-75

Think Koepka can win the U.S. Open? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Rory McIlroy

Odds to Win: +1100

McIlroy Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round

Click here to bet on McIlroy at the U.S. Open with BetMGM Sportsbook!

U.S. Open Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Odds to Win Tommy Fleetwood +600 Viktor Hovland +1600 Nick Taylor +1600 Xander Schauffele +1800 Jordan Spieth +2500 Max Homa +2800 Cameron Smith +2800 Corey Conners +2200 Tyrrell Hatton +3300 Collin Morikawa +3300

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.