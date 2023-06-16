At +8000 as of June 18, the Washington Commanders aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +1000

+1000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Washington Betting Insights

Washington put together an 8-8-1 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Commanders games.

Washington ranked 20th in total offense this year (330.3 yards per game), but it really clicked on defense, ranking third-best in the NFL with 330.3 yards allowed per game.

The Commanders went 4-5 at home last year and 4-3-1 away from home.

Washington had a 4-4-1 record as the favored team, and posted a 4-4 record as underdogs.

The Commanders were 5-6-1 in the NFC, including 2-3-1 in the NFC East.

Commanders Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett threw for 2,608 yards (163.0 per game), completing 64.0% of his throws, with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions in 16 games for the Browns last year.

Brissett also rushed for 243 yards and two TDs.

Terry McLaurin had 77 catches for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

On the ground, Antonio Gibson scored three touchdowns a season ago and picked up 546 yards (36.4 per game).

Curtis Samuel had 64 catches for 656 yards (38.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Cody Barton recorded 133 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games with the Seahawks last year.

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals - +20000 2 September 17 @ Broncos - +4000 3 September 24 Bills - +800 4 October 1 @ Eagles - +700 5 October 5 Bears - +5000 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +8000 7 October 22 @ Giants - +5000 8 October 29 Eagles - +700 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +5000 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +3000 11 November 19 Giants - +5000 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +1600 13 December 3 Dolphins - +2500 15 December 17 @ Rams - +6600 16 December 24 @ Jets - +1600 17 December 31 49ers - +900 18 January 7 Cowboys - +1600

