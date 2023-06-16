Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Marlins - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Dominic Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .472 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on June 16 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Astros.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 64 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .346.
- Smith is batting .333 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Smith has reached base via a hit in 42 games this season (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 64 games played this year, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Smith has picked up an RBI in 20.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.3% of his games.
- He has scored in 25 of 64 games (39.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|32
|.269
|AVG
|.271
|.333
|OBP
|.358
|.311
|SLG
|.347
|3
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|11
|23/10
|K/BB
|18/14
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 74 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 14th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.86 ERA and 71 strikeouts through 83 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.86), 37th in WHIP (1.188), and 45th in K/9 (7.7).
