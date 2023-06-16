Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Marlins - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Luis Garcia (.306 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 against the Astros.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 14 walks while batting .274.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 119th and he is 124th in slugging.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 37 of 60 games this season (61.7%), including 20 multi-hit games (33.3%).
- He has homered in 8.3% of his games this season, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has had at least one RBI in 36.7% of his games this year (22 of 60), with two or more RBI six times (10.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 22 games this year (36.7%), including six multi-run games (10.0%).
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|30
|.257
|AVG
|.289
|.289
|OBP
|.328
|.372
|SLG
|.397
|6
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|17
|12/6
|K/BB
|19/8
|3
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 74 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 14th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.86 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.86 ERA ranks 60th, 1.188 WHIP ranks 37th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 45th.
