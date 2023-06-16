The Miami Marlins versus Washington Nationals game on Friday at 7:05 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Jorge Soler and Keibert Ruiz.

Oddsmakers list the Marlins as -190 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +155 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Nationals vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -190 +155 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-7.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Nationals and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have come away with 24 wins in the 61 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington is 11-14 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +155 or more on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Washington's games have gone over the total in 30 of its 66 chances.

The Nationals have an against the spread mark of 6-4-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-21 15-19 14-16 13-23 19-22 8-17

