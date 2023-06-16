How to Watch the Nationals vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 16
The Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals will play on Friday at Nationals Park, at 7:05 PM ET, with Jorge Soler and Jeimer Candelario among those expected to step up at the plate.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Marlins vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Nationals Player Props
|Marlins vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 52 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.
- Fueled by 171 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 24th in MLB with a .386 slugging percentage this season.
- The Nationals' .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.
- Washington ranks 24th in the majors with 281 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.321).
- No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only 6.9 times per game on average.
- Washington has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- Washington has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.61) in the majors this season.
- The Nationals have a combined 1.461 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals will send Trevor Williams (3-4) to the mound for his 14th start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- He has two quality starts in 13 chances this season.
- Williams will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
- In 13 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/10/2023
|Braves
|L 6-4
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Jared Shuster
|6/11/2023
|Braves
|W 6-2
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Bryce Elder
|6/13/2023
|Astros
|L 6-1
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Hunter Brown
|6/14/2023
|Astros
|L 5-4
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Framber Valdez
|6/15/2023
|Astros
|W 4-1
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Cristian Javier
|6/16/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Sandy Alcantara
|6/17/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Braxton Garrett
|6/18/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/19/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Jack Flaherty
|6/20/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Jordan Montgomery
|6/21/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Miles Mikolas
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.