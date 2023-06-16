Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Marlins on June 16, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jorge Soler, Lane Thomas and others in the Miami Marlins-Washington Nationals matchup at Nationals Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has put up 74 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with six stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .286/.338/.463 on the year.
- Thomas hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with three doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBI.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Jun. 15
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Astros
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|Jun. 13
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 10
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|5
|0
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Candelario Stats
- Jeimer Candelario has 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 24 walks and 30 RBI (59 total hits). He has stolen two bases.
- He has a .245/.328/.432 slash line so far this season.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Jun. 15
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Astros
|Jun. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Jun. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 11
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, Jeimer Candelario or other Nationals players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Sandy Alcantara Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Alcantara Stats
- Sandy Alcantara (2-5) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 14th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start four times in 13 starts this season.
- Alcantara will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.
- The 27-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.86), 37th in WHIP (1.188), and 45th in K/9 (7.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Alcantara Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at White Sox
|Jun. 10
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|2
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 4
|7.0
|6
|5
|5
|7
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 30
|6.1
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|at Rockies
|May. 24
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|3
|3
|at Giants
|May. 19
|5.2
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Trevor Williams' player props with BetMGM.
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Soler Stats
- Soler has 12 doubles, 20 home runs, 32 walks and 40 RBI (61 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He's slashing .258/.357/.564 so far this year.
- Soler hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .571 with a double, three home runs, seven walks and four RBI.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Jun. 14
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Mariners
|Jun. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Jun. 12
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 11
|3-for-4
|2
|2
|2
|10
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 10
|3-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Arraez Stats
- Luis Arraez has 91 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, a home run, 20 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .378/.431/.461 on the season.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Jun. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jun. 13
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jun. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 11
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 10
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Jorge Soler, Luis Arraez or other Marlins players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.