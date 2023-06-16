Venus Williams 2023 Viking Classic Birmingham Odds
Venus Williams' round of 16 match in the Viking Classic Birmingham will be versus Jelena Ostapenko. Williams has +2200 odds to be crowned champion at Edgbaston Priory Club.
Williams at the 2023 Viking Classic Birmingham
- Next Round: Round of 16
- Tournament Dates: June 16-25
- Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club
- Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Williams' Next Match
On Thursday, June 22 at 5:00 AM ET, Williams will meet Ostapenko in the round of 16, after getting past Camila Giorgi 7-6, 4-6, 7-6 in the previous round.
Williams Stats
- Williams defeated Giorgi 7-6, 4-6, 7-6 on Monday in the Round of 32.
- Through seven tournaments over the past 12 months, Williams has yet to win a title, and her overall record is 2-6.
- In two tournaments on grass over the past year, Williams has gone 1-1.
- Over the past year (across all court surfaces), Williams has played eight matches and 24.9 games per match.
- Williams, over the past 12 months, has played two matches on grass, and 33.0 games per match.
- Williams has won 26.3% of her return games and 61.0% of her service games over the past year.
- Over the past 12 months, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Williams has won 69.7% of her games on serve and 27.3% on return.
