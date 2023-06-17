C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Marlins - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
C.J. Abrams -- with an on-base percentage of .132 in his past 10 games, 130 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on June 17 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is batting .218 with 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and eight walks.
- Abrams has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 61 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- In 9.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.5% of his games this year, Abrams has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 21 games this year (34.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|30
|.236
|AVG
|.200
|.283
|OBP
|.241
|.387
|SLG
|.355
|10
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|20
|22/4
|K/BB
|30/4
|4
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- Garrett gets the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.10 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, the left-hander went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.10, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .266 against him.
