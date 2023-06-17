The Washington Nationals, including Stone Garrett and his .577 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Stone Garrett At The Plate

Stone Garrett has five doubles, three home runs and six walks while hitting .261.

Stone Garrett has picked up a hit in 54.1% of his 37 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.6% of them.

Looking at the 37 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (8.1%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Stone Garrett has driven home a run in seven games this season (18.9%), including more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 37.8% of his games this year (14 of 37), he has scored, and in four of those games (10.8%) he has scored more than once.

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 17 .200 AVG .317 .262 OBP .349 .273 SLG .483 2 XBH 6 1 HR 2 6 RBI 9 17/3 K/BB 24/3 0 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings