The Washington Nationals, including Ildemaro Vargas and his .536 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Astros.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is hitting .283 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and a walk.

Vargas has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 22 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.7% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 22 games played this year, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Vargas has picked up an RBI in five games this season (22.7%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (18.2%).

In 10 of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 14 .300 AVG .275 .300 OBP .293 .650 SLG .375 3 XBH 3 2 HR 0 4 RBI 6 2/0 K/BB 0/1 0 SB 0

