The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas and his .683 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Marlins.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington in total hits (77) this season while batting .287 with 29 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.

Thomas will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Thomas has had a hit in 53 of 68 games this season (77.9%), including multiple hits 19 times (27.9%).

In 14.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas has had at least one RBI in 33.8% of his games this season (23 of 68), with more than one RBI eight times (11.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 37 times this year (54.4%), including seven games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 33 .303 AVG .272 .345 OBP .331 .538 SLG .419 18 XBH 11 6 HR 4 21 RBI 12 29/8 K/BB 45/10 5 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings