Michael Chavis Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Marlins - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Sunday, Michael Chavis and the Washington Nationals play the Miami Marlins and Jesus Luzardo, with the first pitch at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on June 10 against the Braves) he went 1-for-2.
Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Michael Chavis At The Plate
- Chavis has three walks while hitting .303.
- In nine of 12 games this year, Chavis has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not gone deep in his 12 games this year.
- Chavis has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in three of 12 games so far this year.
Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|8
|.364
|AVG
|.273
|.364
|OBP
|.360
|.364
|SLG
|.273
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|2/0
|K/BB
|8/3
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- Luzardo (5-5 with a 4.17 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 15th of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.17), 43rd in WHIP (1.275), and 12th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
