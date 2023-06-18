Sunday, Michael Chavis and the Washington Nationals play the Miami Marlins and Jesus Luzardo, with the first pitch at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 10 against the Braves) he went 1-for-2.

Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Chavis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Michael Chavis At The Plate

  • Chavis has three walks while hitting .303.
  • In nine of 12 games this year, Chavis has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has not gone deep in his 12 games this year.
  • Chavis has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in three of 12 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 8
.364 AVG .273
.364 OBP .360
.364 SLG .273
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 1
2/0 K/BB 8/3
0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
  • The Marlins have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (75 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Luzardo (5-5 with a 4.17 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 15th of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.17), 43rd in WHIP (1.275), and 12th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.