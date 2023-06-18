Sunday's contest between the Washington Nationals (27-42) and the Miami Marlins (40-31) at Nationals Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Nationals coming out on top. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on June 18.

The Marlins will give the nod to Jesus Luzardo (5-5, 4.17 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Patrick Corbin (4-7, 4.81 ERA).

Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Nationals 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-8.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Nationals have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 contests (one of those contests had a spread.

The Nationals have come away with 24 wins in the 63 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has a win-loss record of 14-23 when favored by +135 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Washington scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (288 total, 4.2 per game).

The Nationals have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.64) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule