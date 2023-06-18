Jesus Luzardo will start for the Miami Marlins on Sunday against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 53 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

The Nationals' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

Washington has scored 288 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Nationals have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.320).

The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 481 as a team.

Washington has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Washington has pitched to a 4.64 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.466 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will hand the ball to Patrick Corbin (4-7) for his 15th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 14 starts this season.

Corbin has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 6/13/2023 Astros L 6-1 Away Patrick Corbin Hunter Brown 6/14/2023 Astros L 5-4 Away Josiah Gray Framber Valdez 6/15/2023 Astros W 4-1 Away MacKenzie Gore Cristian Javier 6/16/2023 Marlins L 6-5 Home Trevor Williams Sandy Alcantara 6/17/2023 Marlins L 5-2 Home Jake Irvin Braxton Garrett 6/18/2023 Marlins - Home Patrick Corbin Jesús Luzardo 6/19/2023 Cardinals - Home Josiah Gray Jack Flaherty 6/20/2023 Cardinals - Home MacKenzie Gore Jordan Montgomery 6/21/2023 Cardinals - Home Trevor Williams Miles Mikolas 6/22/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jake Irvin Tommy Henry 6/23/2023 Padres - Away Patrick Corbin Joe Musgrove

