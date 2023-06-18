Stone Garrett Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Marlins - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:24 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Stone Garrett -- with a slugging percentage of .542 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, on June 18 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Stone Garrett At The Plate
- Garrett is batting .254 with five doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- Garrett has reached base via a hit in 20 games this year (of 38 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- In 7.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Garrett has driven in a run in seven games this season (18.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (7.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 14 games this year (36.8%), including multiple runs in four games.
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|17
|.190
|AVG
|.317
|.262
|OBP
|.349
|.259
|SLG
|.483
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|9
|17/4
|K/BB
|24/3
|0
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.20 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 75 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Luzardo (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.17 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the left-hander threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.17), 43rd in WHIP (1.275), and 12th in K/9 (10.3).
