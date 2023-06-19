Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cardinals - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Monday, Keibert Ruiz (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double) and the Washington Nationals play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Marlins.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is batting .244 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 15 walks.
- Ruiz has picked up a hit in 57.9% of his 57 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.3% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 12.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 57), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Ruiz has an RBI in 21 of 57 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 16 games this year (28.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|29
|.245
|AVG
|.243
|.291
|OBP
|.320
|.363
|SLG
|.426
|8
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|17
|10/4
|K/BB
|8/11
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.42).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 72 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.64 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.64), 65th in WHIP (1.588), and 30th in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.