Monday's game at Nationals Park has the Washington Nationals (27-43) going head to head against the St. Louis Cardinals (29-43) at 4:05 PM ET (on June 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Nationals, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Jack Flaherty (3-5) for the Cardinals and Josiah Gray (4-5) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Monday, June 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Nationals 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-8.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Nationals have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 64 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (37.5%) in those games.

This season, Washington has come away with a win 16 times in 40 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 43.5% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Washington is the No. 24 offense in MLB, scoring 4.1 runs per game (290 total runs).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.63 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Schedule