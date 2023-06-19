Nationals vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 19
Monday's game at Nationals Park has the Washington Nationals (27-43) going head to head against the St. Louis Cardinals (29-43) at 4:05 PM ET (on June 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Nationals, so expect a tight matchup.
The probable starters are Jack Flaherty (3-5) for the Cardinals and Josiah Gray (4-5) for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
Nationals vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Nationals 5, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-8.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
- The Nationals have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.
- The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 64 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (37.5%) in those games.
- This season, Washington has come away with a win 16 times in 40 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 43.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Washington is the No. 24 offense in MLB, scoring 4.1 runs per game (290 total runs).
- The Nationals have pitched to a 4.63 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 14
|@ Astros
|L 5-4
|Josiah Gray vs Framber Valdez
|June 15
|@ Astros
|W 4-1
|MacKenzie Gore vs Cristian Javier
|June 16
|Marlins
|L 6-5
|Trevor Williams vs Sandy Alcantara
|June 17
|Marlins
|L 5-2
|Jake Irvin vs Braxton Garrett
|June 18
|Marlins
|L 4-2
|Patrick Corbin vs Jesús Luzardo
|June 19
|Cardinals
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Jack Flaherty
|June 20
|Cardinals
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Jordan Montgomery
|June 21
|Cardinals
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Miles Mikolas
|June 22
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Tommy Henry
|June 23
|@ Padres
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Joe Musgrove
|June 24
|@ Padres
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Michael Wacha
