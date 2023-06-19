Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals will attempt to take down Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals when the teams square off on Monday at 4:05 PM ET.

The Nationals are +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Cardinals (-160). The total for the matchup has been set at 9.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -160 +135 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-8.

When it comes to the total, the Nationals and their foes are 3-7-0 in their last 10 contests.

The Nationals have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 games (one of those contests had a runline.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been underdogs in 64 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (37.5%) in those contests.

Washington has a record of 14-23, a 37.8% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 31 of its 69 games with a total this season.

The Nationals are 6-4-0 against the spread in their 10 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-24 15-19 14-18 13-24 19-23 8-19

