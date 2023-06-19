Josiah Gray gets the nod for the Washington Nationals on Monday at Nationals Park against Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 54 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 183 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 23rd in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

Washington has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 290 (4.1 per game).

The Nationals have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.320).

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only seven times per game on average.

Washington strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington has pitched to a 4.63 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined 1.467 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Gray (4-5) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in seven innings against the Houston Astros.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 Astros L 5-4 Away Josiah Gray Framber Valdez 6/15/2023 Astros W 4-1 Away MacKenzie Gore Cristian Javier 6/16/2023 Marlins L 6-5 Home Trevor Williams Sandy Alcantara 6/17/2023 Marlins L 5-2 Home Jake Irvin Braxton Garrett 6/18/2023 Marlins L 4-2 Home Patrick Corbin Jesús Luzardo 6/19/2023 Cardinals - Home Josiah Gray Jack Flaherty 6/20/2023 Cardinals - Home MacKenzie Gore Jordan Montgomery 6/21/2023 Cardinals - Home Trevor Williams Miles Mikolas 6/22/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jake Irvin Tommy Henry 6/23/2023 Padres - Away Patrick Corbin Joe Musgrove 6/24/2023 Padres - Away Josiah Gray Michael Wacha

