Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cardinals - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Joey Meneses (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Washington Nationals play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cardinals.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .391, fueled by 20 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 14th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage, and 118th in slugging.
- Meneses will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 in his last games.
- In 49 of 67 games this season (73.1%) Meneses has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (32.8%).
- In 67 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.
- Meneses has driven home a run in 24 games this year (35.8%), including more than one RBI in 9.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored a run in 26 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|30
|.304
|AVG
|.294
|.333
|OBP
|.346
|.378
|SLG
|.405
|10
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|18
|34/7
|K/BB
|21/10
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Montgomery (3-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty tossed 6 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.91), 50th in WHIP (1.340), and 40th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
