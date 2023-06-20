Keibert Ruiz -- hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on June 20 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: MASN

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is hitting .240 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 15 walks.

Ruiz has gotten at least one hit in 56.9% of his games this season (33 of 58), with more than one hit 15 times (25.9%).

He has hit a home run in seven games this year (12.1%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

Ruiz has an RBI in 21 of 58 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 16 games this season (27.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 29 .236 AVG .243 .281 OBP .320 .349 SLG .426 8 XBH 9 2 HR 6 11 RBI 17 11/4 K/BB 8/11 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings