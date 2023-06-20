Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cardinals - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Keibert Ruiz -- hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on June 20 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is hitting .240 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 15 walks.
- Ruiz has gotten at least one hit in 56.9% of his games this season (33 of 58), with more than one hit 15 times (25.9%).
- He has hit a home run in seven games this year (12.1%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- Ruiz has an RBI in 21 of 58 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 16 games this season (27.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|29
|.236
|AVG
|.243
|.281
|OBP
|.320
|.349
|SLG
|.426
|8
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|17
|11/4
|K/BB
|8/11
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 72 home runs (1.0 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.91), 50th in WHIP (1.340), and 40th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers.
