On Tuesday, Lane Thomas (hitting .341 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Cardinals.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington in OBP (.341) and total hits (80) this season.

He ranks 19th in batting average, 60th in on base percentage, and 28th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Thomas is batting .364 with two homers during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

Thomas has picked up a hit in 78.6% of his 70 games this season, with multiple hits in 28.6% of those games.

In 11 games this year, he has gone deep (15.7%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).

In 24 games this season (34.3%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (12.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 39 of 70 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 33 .307 AVG .272 .351 OBP .331 .564 SLG .419 21 XBH 11 7 HR 4 23 RBI 12 31/8 K/BB 45/10 6 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings