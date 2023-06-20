Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cardinals - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Lane Thomas (hitting .341 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Cardinals.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington in OBP (.341) and total hits (80) this season.
- He ranks 19th in batting average, 60th in on base percentage, and 28th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- Thomas is batting .364 with two homers during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- Thomas has picked up a hit in 78.6% of his 70 games this season, with multiple hits in 28.6% of those games.
- In 11 games this year, he has gone deep (15.7%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
- In 24 games this season (34.3%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (12.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 39 of 70 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|33
|.307
|AVG
|.272
|.351
|OBP
|.331
|.564
|SLG
|.419
|21
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|12
|31/8
|K/BB
|45/10
|6
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.45).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 78 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the left-hander went 6 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.91), 50th in WHIP (1.340), and 40th in K/9 (8.4) among pitchers who qualify.
