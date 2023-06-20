Tuesday's game that pits the Washington Nationals (27-44) versus the St. Louis Cardinals (30-43) at Nationals Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Nationals. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on June 20.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Jordan Montgomery (3-7, 3.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to MacKenzie Gore (3-5, 3.74 ERA).

Nationals vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

Nationals vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Nationals 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-8.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

The Nationals have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 65 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (36.9%) in those games.

Washington has a mark of 18-29 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Washington is the No. 25 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (296 total runs).

The Nationals have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.68) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule