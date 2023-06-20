Stone Garrett Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cardinals - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Stone Garrett -- with an on-base percentage of .207 in his past 10 games, 88 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on June 20 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Stone Garrett At The Plate
- Garrett is hitting .246 with five doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- Garrett has had a hit in 20 of 39 games this year (51.3%), including multiple hits eight times (20.5%).
- He has homered in 7.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Garrett has an RBI in seven of 39 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 14 times this year (35.9%), including four games with multiple runs (10.3%).
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|17
|.177
|AVG
|.317
|.246
|OBP
|.349
|.242
|SLG
|.483
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|9
|19/4
|K/BB
|24/3
|0
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.91), 50th in WHIP (1.340), and 40th in K/9 (8.4) among pitchers who qualify.
