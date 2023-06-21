Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cardinals - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.350 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 81 hits and an OBP of .340, both of which rank first among Washington hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 63rd and he is 30th in slugging.
- Thomas is batting .350 with two homers during his last outings and is on an eight-game hitting streak.
- In 78.9% of his 71 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 11 games this season (15.5%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his chances at the plate.
- In 35.2% of his games this year, Thomas has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (12.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 39 of 71 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|33
|.308
|AVG
|.272
|.348
|OBP
|.331
|.559
|SLG
|.419
|21
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|4
|24
|RBI
|12
|31/8
|K/BB
|45/10
|6
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Mikolas (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.36 ERA in 86 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty went six innings against the New York Mets, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.36), 53rd in WHIP (1.362), and 59th in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
