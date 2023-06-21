After going 1-for-4 with a triple in his last game, Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas) at 4:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a triple against the Cardinals.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .280 with nine doubles, three triples, five home runs and 14 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage, and 110th in slugging.

Garcia is batting .350 during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.

In 42 of 65 games this year (64.6%) Garcia has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (33.8%).

He has homered in five games this year (7.7%), leaving the park in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has an RBI in 23 of 65 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 24 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 30 .271 AVG .289 .296 OBP .328 .398 SLG .397 8 XBH 9 3 HR 2 16 RBI 17 14/6 K/BB 19/8 3 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings