The St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals will meet on Wednesday at Nationals Park, at 4:05 PM ET, with Paul Goldschmidt and Luis Garcia among those expected to step up at the plate.

The Cardinals are -175 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Nationals (+145). The over/under for the game has been set at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

4:05 PM ET

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -175 +145 9 -110 -110 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Nationals and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 contests (one of those contests had a runline.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been underdogs in 66 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (36.4%) in those contests.

Washington is 13-18 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +145 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Washington's games have gone over the total in 33 of its 71 chances.

The Nationals are 6-4-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-26 15-19 14-19 13-25 19-24 8-20

