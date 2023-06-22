Michael Chavis Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Thursday, Michael Chavis (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Washington Nationals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Tommy Henry. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Michael Chavis At The Plate
- Chavis has three walks while hitting .270.
- In nine of 13 games this year, Chavis has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not gone deep in his 13 games this season.
- Chavis has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three games this year (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|8
|.267
|AVG
|.273
|.267
|OBP
|.360
|.267
|SLG
|.273
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|5/0
|K/BB
|8/3
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (84 total, 1.1 per game).
- Henry gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 11th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.66 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.66 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .260 to his opponents.
