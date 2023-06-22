Marina Mabrey and the Chicago Sky (5-7) play the Washington Mystics (7-4) on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. The matchup will begin at 8:00 PM ET on Prime Video, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.

Mystics vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

8:00 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Arena: Wintrust Arena

Key Stats for Mystics vs. Sky

Washington records 5.7 fewer points per game (75.8) than Chicago allows (81.5).

Washington is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points lower than the 44% Chicago allows to opponents.

The Mystics are 2-0 when they shoot better than 44% from the field.

Washington shoots 31.8% from three-point range, 0.1% lower than the 31.9% Chicago allows to opponents.

The Mystics are 5-0 when they shoot better than 31.9% from distance.

Washington averages 34 rebounds a contest, one fewer rebound per game than Chicago's average.

Mystics Injuries