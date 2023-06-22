Stone Garrett Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Stone Garrett and his .519 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Cardinals.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Stone Garrett At The Plate
- Garrett is hitting .262 with six doubles, three home runs and eight walks.
- In 53.7% of his games this year (22 of 41), Garrett has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (22.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 7.3% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19.5% of his games this year, Garrett has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (7.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 15 times this season (36.6%), including four games with multiple runs (9.8%).
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|17
|.212
|AVG
|.317
|.284
|OBP
|.349
|.288
|SLG
|.483
|3
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|9
|20/5
|K/BB
|24/3
|0
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.43).
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (84 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Henry (3-1) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.66 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, the lefty went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.66, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .260 batting average against him.
