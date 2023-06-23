Alex Michelsen has a match with Christopher Eubanks coming up next in the Mallorca Championships round of 32. Michelsen's monyeline odds to win it all at Country Club Santa Ponsa are +5000.

Michelsen at the 2023 Mallorca Championships

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1

June 23 - July 1 Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa

Country Club Santa Ponsa Location: Mallorca, Philippines

Mallorca, Philippines Court Surface: Grass

Michelsen's Next Match

After his 7-6, 4-6, 1-6 win over Lloyd Harris in the qualification final, Michelsen will face Eubanks in the round of 32 on Monday, June 26 at 7:20 AM ET.

Michelsen Stats

Michelsen remains in the tournament despite losing in the qualifying round, 7-6, 4-6, 1-6 against Harris.

Michelsen has not won any of his two tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 4-2.

Michelsen, over the past 12 months, has played six matches across all court surfaces, and 21.8 games per match.

