C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Friday, C.J. Abrams (.257 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI) and the Washington Nationals face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Explore More About This Game
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is hitting .228 with 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and nine walks.
- Abrams has gotten a hit in 39 of 66 games this year (59.1%), including 11 multi-hit games (16.7%).
- He has homered in 10.6% of his games in 2023 (seven of 66), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Abrams has an RBI in 19 of 66 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 34.8% of his games this season (23 of 66), with two or more runs three times (4.5%).
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|30
|.254
|AVG
|.200
|.300
|OBP
|.241
|.418
|SLG
|.355
|12
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|20
|27/5
|K/BB
|30/4
|5
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (79 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove makes the start for the Padres, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.22 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.22 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .264 to opposing batters.
