Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Friday, Dominic Smith (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Cardinals.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Explore More About This Game
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks while batting .262.
- Smith has had a hit in 45 of 70 games this season (64.3%), including multiple hits 21 times (30.0%).
- He has homered in two of 70 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 18.6% of his games this season, Smith has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (5.7%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 26 of 70 games (37.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|32
|.254
|AVG
|.271
|.310
|OBP
|.358
|.289
|SLG
|.347
|3
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|11
|26/10
|K/BB
|18/14
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.78 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (79 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove makes the start for the Padres, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.22 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.22, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .264 batting average against him.
