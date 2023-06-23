Joey Meneses -- .211 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, on June 23 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is hitting .292 with 17 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 18 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 17th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage, and 125th in slugging.

In 71.0% of his games this season (49 of 69), Meneses has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (31.9%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in two of 69 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Meneses has driven in a run in 24 games this season (34.8%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 37.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.3%).

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 30 .290 AVG .294 .323 OBP .346 .361 SLG .405 10 XBH 10 0 HR 2 17 RBI 18 35/8 K/BB 21/10 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings