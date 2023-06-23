Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Lane Thomas -- hitting .375 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, on June 23 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington in OBP (.341), slugging percentage (.498) and total hits (84) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 15th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.
- Thomas enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .368 with two homers.
- Thomas has reached base via a hit in 58 games this year (of 73 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- Looking at the 73 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 12 of them (16.4%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Thomas has driven in a run in 26 games this year (35.6%), including nine games with more than one RBI (12.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 54.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (11.0%).
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|33
|.311
|AVG
|.272
|.350
|OBP
|.331
|.570
|SLG
|.419
|22
|XBH
|11
|8
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|12
|33/8
|K/BB
|45/10
|6
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 79 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Musgrove gets the start for the Padres, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.22 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.22, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .264 against him.
