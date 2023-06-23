How to Watch the Nationals vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 23
Joe Musgrove starts for the San Diego Padres on Friday at PETCO Park against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Nationals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: SDPA
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals have hit just 57 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- Washington ranks 23rd in the majors with a .391 team slugging percentage.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .262 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.
- Washington ranks 25th in the majors with 305 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 6.9 times per game on average.
- Washington strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- Washington has pitched to a 4.62 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.
- The Nationals have a combined 1.468 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals will hand the ball to Patrick Corbin (4-8) for his 16th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up four earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
- In 15 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.
- Corbin has pitched five or more innings in 14 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/18/2023
|Marlins
|L 4-2
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/19/2023
|Cardinals
|L 8-6
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Jack Flaherty
|6/20/2023
|Cardinals
|L 9-3
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Jordan Montgomery
|6/21/2023
|Cardinals
|W 3-0
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Miles Mikolas
|6/22/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-3
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Tommy Henry
|6/23/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Joe Musgrove
|6/24/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Michael Wacha
|6/25/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Seth Lugo
|6/26/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Luis Castillo
|6/27/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Bryan Woo
|6/28/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Logan Gilbert
