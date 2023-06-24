Jeimer Candelario -- hitting .270 with six doubles, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the San Diego Padres, on June 24 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Padres.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is batting .254 with 23 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 25 walks.

Candelario has picked up a hit in 42 of 71 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.

He has hit a long ball in 11.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 71), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Candelario has an RBI in 18 of 71 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 40.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.0%).

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 32 .255 AVG .252 .333 OBP .329 .441 SLG .447 20 XBH 13 3 HR 5 14 RBI 18 31/13 K/BB 28/12 0 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings