Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, with an offense led in part by Luis Garcia (0-for-4 last time out), battle the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .274 with 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 14 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 122nd, and he is 113th in the league in slugging.
- In 63.2% of his games this year (43 of 68), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (33.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 7.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.8% of his games this year, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 36.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (10.3%).
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|31
|.270
|AVG
|.280
|.293
|OBP
|.319
|.404
|SLG
|.384
|10
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|17
|14/6
|K/BB
|19/8
|3
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.77 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (80 total, 1.1 per game).
