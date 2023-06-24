Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres will look to get to Josiah Gray when he starts for the Washington Nationals on Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.

The Nationals are +155 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Padres (-190). The game's over/under is listed at 8.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -190 +155 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-8.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Nationals have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those mathchups had a spread).

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been underdogs in 69 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (36.2%) in those contests.

Washington has a record of 11-15, a 42.3% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +155 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 34 of its 74 games with a total.

The Nationals have an against the spread record of 6-5-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-27 15-20 15-20 13-26 20-25 8-21

