The San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals will play on Saturday at PETCO Park, at 8:40 PM ET, with Fernando Tatis Jr. and Luis Garcia among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Nationals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 58 home runs as a team.

Washington ranks 21st in the majors with a .394 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .262 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.

Washington has scored 308 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Nationals have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only seven times per game on average.

Washington has a 7.5 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.74 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.480 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals' Josiah Gray (4-6) will make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed nine hits in five innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Gray has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 15 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 6/19/2023 Cardinals L 8-6 Home Josiah Gray Jack Flaherty 6/20/2023 Cardinals L 9-3 Home MacKenzie Gore Jordan Montgomery 6/21/2023 Cardinals W 3-0 Home Trevor Williams Miles Mikolas 6/22/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-3 Home Jake Irvin Tommy Henry 6/23/2023 Padres L 13-3 Away Patrick Corbin Joe Musgrove 6/24/2023 Padres - Away Josiah Gray - 6/25/2023 Padres - Away MacKenzie Gore Seth Lugo 6/26/2023 Mariners - Away Trevor Williams Luis Castillo 6/27/2023 Mariners - Away Jake Irvin Bryan Woo 6/28/2023 Mariners - Away Patrick Corbin Logan Gilbert 6/30/2023 Phillies - Away Josiah Gray Cristopher Sanchez

