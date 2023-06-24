How to Watch the Nationals vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 24
The San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals will play on Saturday at PETCO Park, at 8:40 PM ET, with Fernando Tatis Jr. and Luis Garcia among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Padres vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Padres vs Nationals Player Props
|Padres vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 58 home runs as a team.
- Washington ranks 21st in the majors with a .394 team slugging percentage.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .262 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.
- Washington has scored 308 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Nationals have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only seven times per game on average.
- Washington has a 7.5 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.
- Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.74 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.480 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals' Josiah Gray (4-6) will make his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed nine hits in five innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.
- In 15 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.
- Gray has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 15 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/19/2023
|Cardinals
|L 8-6
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Jack Flaherty
|6/20/2023
|Cardinals
|L 9-3
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Jordan Montgomery
|6/21/2023
|Cardinals
|W 3-0
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Miles Mikolas
|6/22/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-3
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Tommy Henry
|6/23/2023
|Padres
|L 13-3
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Joe Musgrove
|6/24/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|-
|6/25/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Seth Lugo
|6/26/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Luis Castillo
|6/27/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Bryan Woo
|6/28/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Logan Gilbert
|6/30/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Cristopher Sanchez
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.