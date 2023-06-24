Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres (37-39) will face off against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (28-47) at PETCO Park on Saturday, June 24. First pitch is scheduled for 8:40 PM ET.

The favored Padres have -190 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +155. The game's total is set at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: TBA - SD vs Josiah Gray - WSH (4-6, 0.00 ERA)

Nationals vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have entered the game as favorites 52 times this season and won 28, or 53.8%, of those games.

The Padres have a record of 9-6 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

San Diego has a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Padres were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have been victorious in 25, or 36.2%, of the 69 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Nationals have won 11 of 26 games when listed as at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Garcia 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+180) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+185) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+195) Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+180)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

