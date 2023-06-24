The field for the 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut will feature Patrick Cantlay. The par-70 course spans 6,852 yards and the purse is $20,000,000.00 for the tournament, running from June 22-25.

Looking to bet on Cantlay at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Patrick Cantlay Insights

Cantlay has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 16 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has posted a top-five score in six of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day nine times.

Cantlay has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in eight of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Cantlay has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five appearances, and as high as the top five in one.

In his past five appearances, Cantlay has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average five times.

Cantlay has qualified for the weekend nine times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 13 -10 275 1 19 7 10 $12.5M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

In Cantlay's past seven appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 five times, and his average finish has been 13th.

Cantlay has made the cut five times in his previous seven entries in this event.

Cantlay finished 13th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

TPC River Highlands will play at 6,852 yards for this event. In the past year, the PGA Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,110.

Players have carded an average score of -5 per tournament in the past year on the Tour, with an average par of 71. Events hosted at this course have the same average score relative to par.

Cantlay will take to the 6,852-yard course this week at TPC River Highlands after having played courses with an average length of 7,329 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Cantlay's Last Time Out

Cantlay was above average on the 20 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, averaging 3.05 strokes to finish in the 74th percentile of competitors.

He shot well to finish in the 72nd percentile on par 4s at the U.S. Open, averaging 4.08 strokes on those 40 holes.

Cantlay was better than 85% of the field at the U.S. Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Cantlay recorded a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, better than the field average of 1.6.

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Cantlay recorded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (3.6).

Cantlay's seven birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Open were more than the tournament average (4.1).

In that most recent tournament, Cantlay's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 7.5).

Cantlay finished the U.S. Open with a birdie or better on seven of the 12 par-5s, more than the field average of 2.9.

On the 12 par-5s at the U.S. Open, Cantlay recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.4.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards

