Saturday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (39-38) and the Detroit Tigers (32-42) facing off at Comerica Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Twins according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on June 24.

The Twins will give the ball to Pablo Lopez (3-4, 4.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Reese Olson (0-2, 5.59 ERA).

Twins vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
  • Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
  • How to Watch on TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Tigers

  • Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Twins Performance Insights

  • The Twins have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
  • Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
  • The Twins have been favorites in 48 games this season and won 30 (62.5%) of those contests.
  • Minnesota has a record of 10-8, a 55.6% win rate, when favored by -160 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The Twins have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Minnesota ranks 19th in the majors with 332 total runs scored this season.
  • The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).

Tigers Performance Insights

  • In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 3-4.
  • In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.
  • The Tigers have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have fallen short of covering the spread each time.
  • The Tigers have been underdogs in 63 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (38.1%) in those contests.
  • Detroit has a win-loss record of 15-21 when favored by +135 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.
  • Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.8 runs per game (278 total).
  • The Tigers have pitched to a 4.43 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 19 Red Sox L 9-3 Pablo Lopez vs James Paxton
June 20 Red Sox L 10-4 Bailey Ober vs Kutter Crawford
June 21 Red Sox W 5-4 Sonny Gray vs Garrett Whitlock
June 22 Red Sox W 6-0 Joe Ryan vs Justin Garza
June 23 @ Tigers W 4-1 Kenta Maeda vs Joey Wentz
June 24 @ Tigers - Pablo Lopez vs Reese Olson
June 25 @ Tigers - Bailey Ober vs Michael Lorenzen
June 26 @ Braves - Sonny Gray vs Spencer Strider
June 27 @ Braves - Joe Ryan vs Bryce Elder
June 28 @ Braves - Kenta Maeda vs AJ Smith-Shawver
June 30 @ Orioles - Pablo Lopez vs Dean Kremer

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 18 @ Twins W 6-4 Will Vest vs Louie Varland
June 19 Royals W 6-4 Reese Olson vs Jordan Lyles
June 20 Royals L 1-0 Michael Lorenzen vs Daniel Lynch
June 21 Royals W 9-4 Matthew Boyd vs Brady Singer
June 23 Twins L 4-1 Joey Wentz vs Kenta Maeda
June 24 Twins - Reese Olson vs Pablo Lopez
June 25 Twins - Michael Lorenzen vs Bailey Ober
June 26 @ Rangers - Matthew Boyd vs Andrew Heaney
June 27 @ Rangers - Matthew Boyd vs Martín Pérez
June 28 @ Rangers - Joey Wentz vs Dane Dunning
June 29 @ Rangers - Reese Olson vs Jon Gray

