On Sunday, C.J. Abrams (.444 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Washington Nationals face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Seth Lugo TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is hitting .229 with 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and nine walks.

In 58.8% of his games this year (40 of 68), Abrams has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (17.6%) he recorded at least two.

In seven games this year, he has homered (10.3%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).

In 29.4% of his games this year, Abrams has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (13.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 23 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 32 .254 AVG .203 .300 OBP .242 .418 SLG .364 12 XBH 11 4 HR 3 12 RBI 21 27/5 K/BB 31/4 5 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings