C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, C.J. Abrams (.444 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Washington Nationals face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Padres Player Props
|Nationals vs Padres Pitching Matchup
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is hitting .229 with 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and nine walks.
- In 58.8% of his games this year (40 of 68), Abrams has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (17.6%) he recorded at least two.
- In seven games this year, he has homered (10.3%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).
- In 29.4% of his games this year, Abrams has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (13.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 23 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|32
|.254
|AVG
|.203
|.300
|OBP
|.242
|.418
|SLG
|.364
|12
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|21
|27/5
|K/BB
|31/4
|5
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.75 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (82 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo (3-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .269 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.