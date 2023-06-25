At +8000 as of December 31, the Washington Commanders aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +1000

+1000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Washington Betting Insights

Washington won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing nine times.

Commanders games went over the point total five out of 17 times last season.

Washington had the 20th-ranked offense last season (330.3 yards per game), and it was even more effective on defense, ranking third-best with just 304.6 yards allowed per game.

The Commanders went 4-5 at home last season and 4-3-1 on the road.

Washington went 4-4 as underdogs and 4-4-1 as favorites.

The Commanders were 5-6-1 in the NFC, including 2-3-1 in the NFC East.

Commanders Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett had 12 TD passes and six interceptions in 16 games for the Browns last year, completing 64.0% of his throws for 2,608 yards (163.0 per game).

On the ground, Brissett scored two touchdowns and picked up 243 yards.

Terry McLaurin had 77 catches for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

In 15 games a season ago, Antonio Gibson ran for 546 yards (36.4 per game) and three TDs.

In the passing game, Curtis Samuel scored four TDs, hauling in 64 balls for 656 yards (38.6 per game).

Cody Barton delivered two interceptions to go with 133 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year for the Seahawks.

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals - +20000 2 September 17 @ Broncos - +5000 3 September 24 Bills - +800 4 October 1 @ Eagles - +700 5 October 5 Bears - +6600 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +6600 7 October 22 @ Giants - +6600 8 October 29 Eagles - +700 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +6600 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +3000 11 November 19 Giants - +6600 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +1600 13 December 3 Dolphins - +2000 15 December 17 @ Rams - +5000 16 December 24 @ Jets - +1800 17 December 31 49ers - +900 18 January 7 Cowboys - +1600

